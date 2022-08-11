Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $7.15

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Tilray has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

