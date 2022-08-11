Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$19.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

TSE PSI opened at C$13.90 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.61 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

