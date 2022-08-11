Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $2,093.75

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,093.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

