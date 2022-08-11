Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

