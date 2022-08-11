Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $85.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FELE opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

