Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Valeo Price Performance

Valeo stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

