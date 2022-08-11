POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
