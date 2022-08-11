POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

