Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $176.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($148.67) to €138.80 ($141.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $75.59 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.