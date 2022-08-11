Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Global Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:GLP opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.
