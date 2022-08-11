Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:GLP opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

