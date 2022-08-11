StockNews.com Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Hold

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.