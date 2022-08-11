Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Invacare Stock Performance
Shares of Invacare stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Invacare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Invacare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Invacare by 77.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invacare by 200.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
