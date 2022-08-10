Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

