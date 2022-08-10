Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

