CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

