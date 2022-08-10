Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

CMI stock opened at $218.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.