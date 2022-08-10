Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

