Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

PSX stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.