M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,091 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

