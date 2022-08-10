Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.65.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

