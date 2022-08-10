Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

