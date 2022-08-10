Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE VMC opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

