Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 668 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Stock Performance

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

