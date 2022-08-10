Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,728 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
