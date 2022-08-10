Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

