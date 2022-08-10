Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

