Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

