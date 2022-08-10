Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

