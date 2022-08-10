Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

