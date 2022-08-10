Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 671 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

