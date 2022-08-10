Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

