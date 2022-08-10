Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

