Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

