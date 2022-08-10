M&T Bank Corp Sells 45,504 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.15% of BurgerFi International worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 123.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

