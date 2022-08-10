M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.