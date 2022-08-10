M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,445 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

