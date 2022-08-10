M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,000 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXG opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

