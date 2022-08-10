Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

