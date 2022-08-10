AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,222.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,036.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

