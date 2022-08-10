Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $208.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.