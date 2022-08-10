Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

ANSS opened at $279.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

