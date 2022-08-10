Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.