Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 247 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

