Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $244.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

