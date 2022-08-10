Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.97% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.