M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,284 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SAP Stock Down 0.6 %

SAP stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

