Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.