Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

