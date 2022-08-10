Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

