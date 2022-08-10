AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of AME opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

