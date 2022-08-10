Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE VMC opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.